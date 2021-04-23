Tidying Up star Marie Kondo is a mom of three.

The 36-year-old television personality and organizing consultant recently welcomed her third child, a son, with her husband, Takumi Kawahara.

Kondo shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with her baby boy.

"It's a boy! I am over the moon to welcome this bundle of joy into our family. We are all doing well. Now comes the fun part -- spending this special time with our little guy," she captioned the post.

Kondo and Kawahara married in 2012 and also have two daughters, Satsuki and Miko. The couple announced in January that they were expecting their third child.

"I have some news! Another bundle of joy on the way," Kondo wrote on Instagram.

Kondo is known for writing the book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, which inspired the Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo. In the series, Kondo uses her KonMari method of organizing to help families tidy their homes.

Kondo will star in the new series Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, which premieres on Netflix this summer.

"In this show, I take my teachings beyond the home to share how the life changing magic of tidying can transform our communities, too. I can't wait for you to see it!" Kondo said in March.