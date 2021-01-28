"CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! I am wishing you so much joy! And heath and love!!!!!!!!!" Barrymore wrote.
"So happy for you and your family," Kerr said. "Congratulations."
Kondo and Kawahara married in 2012 and have two children, daughters Satsuki and Miko. Kondo shared a photo with her husband and one of their daughters in November while making dinner together as a family.
"Curry night using my husband's secret recipe!" she wrote.
Kondo is known for writing the book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, which inspired the Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo. In the series, Kondo uses her KonMari method of organizing to help families organize and tidy their homes.
