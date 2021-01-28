Tidying Up star Marie Kondo is going to be a mom of three.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 36-year-old television personality and organizing consultant is expecting her third child with her husband, Takumi Kawahara.

Kondo shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

"I have some news! Another bundle of joy on the way," she captioned the post.

Actress Drew Barrymore and model Miranda Kerr were among those to congratulate Kondo in the comments.

"CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! I am wishing you so much joy! And heath and love!!!!!!!!!" Barrymore wrote.

"So happy for you and your family," Kerr said. "Congratulations."

Kondo and Kawahara married in 2012 and have two children, daughters Satsuki and Miko. Kondo shared a photo with her husband and one of their daughters in November while making dinner together as a family.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Curry night using my husband's secret recipe!" she wrote.

Kondo is known for writing the book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, which inspired the Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo. In the series, Kondo uses her KonMari method of organizing to help families organize and tidy their homes.