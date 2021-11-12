Disney+ is teasing the new series Tiana.

The streaming service shared concept art for the musical series Friday during Disney+ Day.

The picture shows Tiana on a ship as she undertakes a new adventure.

"The series follows newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn't far behind," the caption reads.

Tiana is written and directed by Stella Meghie.

Tiana is based on the character from Disney's 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog. The movie follows an aspiring chef who is transformed into a frog after kissing a prince who has also been turned into one.

Tiana is Disney's first African American princess. Anika Noni Rose voiced the character in The Princess and the Frog and is expected to return for the new series.

Disney+ shared news about a number of other upcoming projects, including fall 2022 release dates for the live-action remake of Pinocchio and the Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, and a first-look photo for Hocus Pocus 2.