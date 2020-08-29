Sister, Sister and Instant Mom alum Tia Mowry has signed a deal with Lifetime to star in and produce three holiday films, the cable network announced.

The new TV movies are expected to start airing in 2021.

"We are committed to fostering long-term relationships with beloved talent that our viewers connect with and are thrilled to have Tia jumping on our sleigh," said Tanya Lopez, executive vice president of movies, limited series and original movie acquisitions for Lifetime and LMN.

"Like our holiday movies, Tia is fun, spirited and relatable and we look forward to creating new holiday viewing traditions with her for years to come," she added in a news release Friday

Mowry previously starred in Lifetime's fan favorites A Very Vintage Christmas (2019) and My Christmas Inn (2018.)

"Yay!!!! The news is finally out!!" Mowry wrote in an Instagram Friday. "I could not wait to share such incredible news! Telling #women's stories and being able to star and produce has always been a dream of mine! Let's make some awesome movies :) #ItsAWonderfulLifetime."