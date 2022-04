Netflix is developing a sequel to Spanish teen romance film Through My Window.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service said Thursday that the new movie, Through My Window: Across the Sea, is now filming.

Netflix shared the news alongside a cast photo.

"Ares and Raquel's love story will continue in Through My Window: Across The Sea," the caption reads.

Through My Window is based on the Ariana Godoy novel of the same name. The film follows the romance between Raquel (Clara Galle) and the wealthy Ares (Julio Peiħa).

The original film also stars Pilar Castro, Hugo Arbues, Eric Masip and Rachel Lascar and premiered on Netflix in February.

Galle will also star in the new Amazon Prime Video series The Boarding School: Las Cumbres. Peiħa is known for playing Manuel on the Disney Channel series Bia.