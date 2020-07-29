The Americana Music Association Foundation announced the lineup for the 'Thriving Roots' music gathering.

The three-day online music industry gathering, "Thriving Roots: A Virtual Community Music Conference," features "intimate conversations" with musicians and includes one filmmaker.

These include conversations between musicians Brandi Carlile and Yola; Emmylou Harris and Ken Burns, and Jackson Browne and Mavis Staples. The educational conference for the music community to gain insight from industry professionals is slated to take place Sept. 16-18.

"Carlile and Yola will be opening up about experiencing 'overnight success' after years of hard work, as well as representation, advocacy and staying true to your art," an AMAF statement said.

Harris, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008, will sit down with Burns, who made a critically-acclaimed eight-part documentary on the genre, according to the statement.

Browne and Staples special conversation with music fans was previously announced. Other speakers who were announced earlier include T Bone Burnett, Rosanne Cash, Rhiannon Giddens and John Leventhal.

More newly disclosed participants include Black Pumas, Mary Gauthier and Taj Mahal, who will each be part of panel programming.

Pumas, a duo, who received a Best Artist nomination at the 2020 Grammy Awards, will be part of a case study on business challenges developing artists face.

Gauthier, a Grammy-nominated American folk singer-songwriter, will lead a songwriting workshop.

Blues musician Mahal "will delve into how music is a balm for the soul," during his panel session, "Taj Mahal: Music is the Healing Voice."

Additional programming includes Woody Guthrie Center's "Music as a Rallying Cry," which explores the use of music in political campaigns and another program featuring public relations professionals.

The full conference agenda will be announced in late August.

Early Bird passes for the full conference are for sale at a $99 rate.