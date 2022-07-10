The Chris Hemsworth-Natalie Portman adventure, Thor: Love and Thunder, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $143 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Minions: The Rise of Gru at No. 2 with $45.6 million, followed by Top Gun: Maverick at No. 3 with $15.5 million, Elvis at No. 4 with $11 million and Jurassic World Dominion at No. 5 with $8.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Black Phone at No. 6 with $7.7 million, Lightyear at No. 7 with $2.9 million, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On at No. 8 with $340,000, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at No. 9 with $262,000 and Mr. Malcolm's List at No. 10 with $245,000.