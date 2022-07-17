The Chris Hemsworth-Natalie Portman epic, Thor: Love & Thunder, is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $46 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Minions: The Rise of Gru with $26 million, followed by Where the Crawdads Sing at No. 3 with $17 million, Top Gun: Maverick at No. 4 with $12 million and Elvis at No. 5 with $7.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Paws of Fury: The Legend of Frank at No. 6 with $6.3 million, The Black Phone at No. 7 with $5.3 million, Jurassic World Dominion at No. 8 with $4.95 million, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris at No. 9 with $1.9 million and Lightyear at No. 10 with $1.3 million.

Last weekend's Top 10 movies raked in about $237.3 million, with Thor premiering in the No. 1 spot with $143 million.

This weekend's highest rankers pulled in about $128.3 million.