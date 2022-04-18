Marvel is giving a glimpse of the new film Thor: Love and Thunder.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Monday featuring Chris Hemsworth as the superhero Thor.

The preview shows Thor (Hemsworth) leave his "superhero-ing days" behind him and attempt to choose his own path.

The trailer ends with a glimpse of Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor. Portman played Jane Foster, an astrophysicist and love interest of Thor, in 2011 film Thor, and will return in the new sequel.

Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel also star as the Guardians of the Galaxy. The film also features Christian Bale, Sean Gunn and Jeff Goldblum.

Thor: Love and Thunder is written and directed by Taika Waititi . The movie is a sequel to Thor (2011) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8.