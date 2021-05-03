Thomasin McKenzie has joined the cast of the new biopic Perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wrap confirmed Monday that McKenzie, 20, will portray Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug in the film, directed by Olivia Wilde

Perfect recounts how Strug performed her final vault at the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics on a badly injured ankle, which helped the U.S. women's gymnastics team win its first team gold medal.

Perfect is in the works at Searchlight Pictures. The film is based on Strug's memoir, Landing on my Feet, a Diary of Dreams, which Strug co-wrote with John P. Lopez.

Deadline said Ronnie Sandahl will write the new film and executive produce with Wilde, Deepak Nayar and Marisa Clifford. Nick Bower, Thomas Benski, Jeremy Baxter and Moss Barclay will produce.