Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are sharing their daughter Willa Gray's emotional adoption story.

The 30-year-old country music star and Akins appeared on Thursday's at-home episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and discussed how they adopted Willa, 4, from Uganda in 2017.

Akins, whose mom is adopted, said she was interested in adopting a child "her whole life." Akins was in Uganda in 2016 when she met Willa for the first time and immediately felt a connection with her.

"I had a picture of one of the babies there and I had shared it on social media, and when I finally got to FaceTime [Thomas] that night I was telling him her story," she recalled. "I was like, 'Babe, we know so many people who are trying to adopt right now, and this little girl needs a forever home,'" Akins recalled.

"I was, like, so moved," she added. "The second I touched her it was, like, electric. I was like, 'Oh my word, this little girl has just taken my heart.' I was like, 'Honey, we've got to find her her forever home. I know that's why I'm here, is to get this girl to her home.'"

Clarkson started crying and told Rhett and Akins she can relate to their love for their daughter. Clarkson has two children, daughter River Rose and son Remy Alexander, with her husband, Brandon Blackstock, and two stepchildren from Blackstock's previous marriage.

"As a mama, you touch them and you hug them. It doesn't matter if it's yours or not. We're a blended family," Clarkson said. "You're like, this is my purpose. It's such a powerful thing."

Rhett and Akins adopted Willa at 18 months old in May 2017. The couple have two other daughters, Ada James, 2, and Lennon Love, who was born in February.

"Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I've ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet," Rhett said on Instagram at the time.

Akins shared a photo of Rhett with Willa and Ada from the singer's 30th birthday party at home in March.

Rhett and Akins are self-isolating with their family amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Rhett was the first performer on a new iHeartRadio concert series last week.