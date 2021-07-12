Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs are set to headline the 2022 Stagecoach country music festival, which takes place April 29 to May 1.

Rhett will be performing on April 29 with Underwood taking the stage on April 30 and Combs on May 1. The festival will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. EDT.

California officials canceled Stagecoach for 2021 in January due to the COVID-19 pandemic along with Coachella.