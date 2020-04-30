Thom Yorke of Radiohead debuted a new song, titled "Plasticine Figures," on The Tonight Show.

Yorke gave an intimate performance of the track using a piano from his home on Wednesday.

"Most malleable/ Plasticine figures/ Mold to suit your taste/ Happy to serve/ Happy to linger/ While you make up your face," Yorke sang.

"Plasticine Figures" was newly completed, The Tonight Show noted on YouTube. Yorke's last solo album titled Anima, was released in June 2019.

Yorke recently postponed his solo, Tomorrow's Modern Boxes tour to September. The tour was originally scheduled to begin in March but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Radiohead has started to perform live shows on YouTube amid the pandemic.