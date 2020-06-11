The This is Us writers official Twitter account confirmed Waters' death Wednesday.
"The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing," the post reads. "In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show."
"She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly."
This is Us creator Dan Fogelman paid tribute to Waters online.
"This news took my breath away," he wrote. "Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly."
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.