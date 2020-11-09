This is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson says she's "single" again following her engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old actress appeared to announce her split from her fiance, actor Jaime Lincoln Smith, Saturday on Instagram Stories.

While celebrating Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Watson shared an update to her relationship status.

"And I thought becoming Single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year #TwentyTwenty," the star wrote.

Watson had announced her engagement to Smith on Instagram in September 2019. The post is now deleted.

"Forevere Ever... Theyll say its love And they'll know its love For when they call its name it will answer to love Without hesitation -- me," Watson wrote at the time.

Watson plays Beth Pearson on This is Us, which returned for a fifth season on ABC in October. The series co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley.

Season 5 opens in the aftermath of brothers Randall (Brown) and Kevin's (Hartley) brutal fight in Season 4. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published in October, Watson said watching the fight was "rough."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"You have to let people clear the air in the way that they need to," she said. "Beth knows her husband [Randall]. She knows he can't let things go. And she knows that the relationship between him and Kevin has always been a little fragile. You have to know when to step back and let them work that out."

Smith has appeared on Law & Order, Blue Bloods and NCIS: New Orleans.