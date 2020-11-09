Season 5 opens in the aftermath of brothers Randall (Brown) and Kevin's (Hartley) brutal fight in Season 4. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published in October, Watson said watching the fight was "rough."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"You have to let people clear the air in the way that they need to," she said. "Beth knows her husband [Randall]. She knows he can't let things go. And she knows that the relationship between him and Kevin has always been a little fragile. You have to know when to step back and let them work that out."
Smith has appeared on Law & Order, Blue Bloods and NCIS: New Orleans.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.