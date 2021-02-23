This is Us star Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause have finalized their divorce.

People confirmed Monday that Hartley, 44, and Stause, 39, have settled their divorce and had a judge sign off on the documents Feb. 8.

TMZ also reported the news Monday.

Hartley filed for divorce from Stause in November 2019 after two years of marriage. He listed their date of separation as July 2019.

At the time, sources told People that Hartley and Stause were "fundamentally incompatible."

"Chrishell is really ready to just settle down and be a wife and stay-at-home mom and was hoping to start a family relatively soon. Justin wants that but also doesn't think it has to happen in the near future and is at a point in his career where he wants to really be able to explore all the options that are coming his way," a source said.

Hartley was previously married to actress Lindsay Korman and has a 16-year-old daughter, Isabella, with his ex. He went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, actress Sofia Pernas, on New Year's Eve in December.

"Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!" Hartley captioned the post.

Hartley plays Kevin Pearson on This is Us, while Stause stars on the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset.