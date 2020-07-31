This is Us star Chris Sullivan is a new dad.

The 40-year-old actor welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with his wife, Rachel Sullivan, this week.

Sullivan shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of his son's feet.

"HE HAS ARRIVED! 8lbs of beautiful baby boy," the star captioned the post. "Witnessing @therealrachelsullivan bring our first son into this world, after 20 hours of labor, was one of the great honors of my life. It was primal and intentional and I have never been more in love with this powerful woman."

"She and baby are resting and recovering well. Everyone is healthy and exhausted," he added.

Sullivan told People that Rachel Sullivan gave birth Tuesday. The couple named their son Bear Maxwell.

"As far as the name announcement goes, we designed a puzzle to send to our family members as a fun way to announce his name and to keep us all connected during quarantine," Sullivan said.

"Everyone is very excited to meet Bear, and hopefully in the next few months, we'll be able to introduce him to all of his friends and family," he added.

Sullivan and Rachel Sullivan announced in June that they were expecting. Rachel Sullivan voiced her gratitude for Sullivan while celebrating his 40th birthday earlier this month.

"Happy 40th Birthday to my sweet husband @sullivangrams!" she said on Instagram. "He is a handsome, kind, big hearted - one of a kind - man. A fun dog dad, and soon be an awesome human dad to a lucky baby boy. So grateful to be doing this life with him."

Sullivan plays Toby Damon on This is Us, which completed a fourth season on NBC in March. The series co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley.