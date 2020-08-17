This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman said on Twitter that the family drama will address the COVID-19 pandemic in Season 5.

Fogelman made the comments on Sunday in response to a fan's question about the fifth season.

"Yes on COVID. We've decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters," Fogelman tweeted.

The creator also noted that he is not sure when production on Season 5 will start or when new episodes will air.

"Same planned ending. Same route to get there," he continued in response to the fan asking if the show's planned ending will remain in light of the pandemic.

This Is Us ended its fourth season in March. Production on Season 5 was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NBC has renewed the show through Season 6.

Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz star in the series which follows the Pearson family in the past and present.