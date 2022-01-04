Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz of This is Us discussed how the series is coming to an end and their experience on the family drama while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

This is Us will come to an end with its sixth and final season, which begins Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on NBC. Brown portrays Randall Pearson with Hartley as Kevin Pearson and Metz as Kate Pearson.

Meyers asked the cast on Monday if they had any sense that the show would be hit after the pilot was filmed.

"I don't think you can anticipate something like this. I knew that when I read the script, when I read the pilot, I knew that it was great. Then when we shot it, it felt wonderful. Then I saw it and it was the best thing I'd ever seen," Hartley said.

"This thing you know became a smash hit ratings wise and things like that, but the way that it impacts people in their everyday life is just something I think beyond anything anyone could have possibly imagined," he continued.

Metz talked about how This is Us was her first real job while Brown discussed leaving on a high note.

"I think I'm happy to be going out in a time where people will still be missing us rather than like, 'Oh, is that crap still on the air?'" Brown said.

"I will miss it. I will miss the people. I will miss the story, but on a bigger level, all good things must come to an end. And I feel like it's still a good thing and that makes me happy," he continued.

Brown additionally poked fun at how HBO's Game of Thrones ended and how he was assured that This is Us would deliver a more satisfying ending.

"I watched the finale and I said, 'Dan, we got to do better than this. And he texted back, 'We will,'" Brown said while mentioning a conversation he had with This is Us creator Dan Fogelman.