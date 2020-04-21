Jack White's Third Man Records relaunched their virtual Third Man Public Access series on YouTube Tuesday featuring live performances and music videos.

The latest episode features at-home performances from Olivia Jean and J Mascis along with music videos, studio and live recordings from Kelley Stoltz, Redd Kross, Dale Crover, Luke Schneider and more.

Third Man Books author Ben Myers reads passages from his book The Gallows Pole and live performance footage of White's band, The White Stripes, is shown.

Third Man Public Access first launched in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Full bands performed from the record label's home base in Nashville in earlier episodes. The new, third episode, has been re-worked to allow artists to perform from home so that they can practice social distancing.

"We at TMR have always believed that great things come out of restrictions. Artists being restricted from their audiences though? We're not sure what greatness can come from that. #ThirdManPublicAccess brings you an hour of at home performances, music videos, unreleased content, book readings and more to encourage you to #StayHome and stay safe," the record label said on YouTube.