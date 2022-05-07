Director James Gunn has announced filming is finished on the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

"And that's a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I'm a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade," Gunn tweeted Friday.

The post included a photo of cast members Chris Pratt, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista.

"(And yes Zoe [Saldana] was with us but the only picture I have with her has an unannounced actor with us!)" Gunn followed up.

The Marvel sci-fi adventure is set to open in theaters on May 5, 2023.