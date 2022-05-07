Director James Gunn has announced filming is finished on the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie.
"And that's a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I'm a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade," Gunn tweeted Friday.
