Ever since ABC announced Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season will feature senior cast members as well as the usual younger generation of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums, fans have been speculating whether there will be an unprecedented age-gap romance on the show.
Theresa, who got to know many of the senior ladies on Gerry Turner's The Golden Bachelor season, apparently believes one 67-year-old woman wouldn't be afraid to date a man more than half her age.
"Well, I'll tell you now, there is probably one person on the show I think might have an age-gap relationship," Theresa teased during a recent appearance on "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."
Theresa continued, "But I think that they would probably respect the different ages and not want to tamper with the young people because they would want to leave the young men to the young women."
Theresa went on to reveal, "But if anybody is going to do it, it's going to be [April Kirkwood]."
On The Golden Bachelor's 2023 premiere, April rocked a bunny tail on the back of her Rose Ceremony dress on Night 1. She had described herself to cameras as having an "eccentric" and "quirky" personality.
Theresa also explained how the blonde and stylish therapist from Port St. Lucie, FL, has a "young spirit" about her.
"She's got a fairy tale-like spirit, and, you know, if anyone would do it [it'd be her]," Theresa shared.
Even though April felt rejected by Gerry for weeks, she said appearing on The Golden Bachelor made her a "stronger" person.
"Because now I know that I will be more forward in telling people, 'I see you, I know you, you are loved, you are important,'" April explained, later adding, "There's no reason to be nasty or cold or rude or dismissive."
Jesse Palmer was on location as host, and Wells Adams reprised his role as bartender. In addition, The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown took on a new "Paradise Relations" role in the all-new Champagne Lounge.