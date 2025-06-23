Theresa Nist has revealed the one Golden alum whom she thinks would date a younger cast member on Bachelor in Paradise's upcoming season.

Ever since ABC announced Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season will feature senior cast members as well as the usual younger generation of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums, fans have been speculating whether there will be an unprecedented age-gap romance on the show.

Theresa, who got to know many of the senior ladies on Gerry Turner's The Golden Bachelor season, apparently believes one 67-year-old woman wouldn't be afraid to date a man more than half her age.

"Well, I'll tell you now, there is probably one person on the show I think might have an age-gap relationship," Theresa teased during a recent appearance on "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."

Theresa continued, "But I think that they would probably respect the different ages and not want to tamper with the young people because they would want to leave the young men to the young women."

Theresa went on to reveal, "But if anybody is going to do it, it's going to be [April Kirkwood]."

On The Golden Bachelor's 2023 premiere, April rocked a bunny tail on the back of her Rose Ceremony dress on Night 1. She had described herself to cameras as having an "eccentric" and "quirky" personality.

Theresa also explained how the blonde and stylish therapist from Port St. Lucie, FL, has a "young spirit" about her.

"She's got a fairy tale-like spirit, and, you know, if anyone would do it [it'd be her]," Theresa shared.

Theresa -- who also revealed ABC rejected her request to appear on Bachelor in Paradise following her April divorce from Gerry -- also suggested that Keith Gordon and Leslie Fhima would probably make a great Paradise couple.

ABC announced the first wave of Golden cast members for Bachelor in Paradise's new season recently, and the list included April as well as Keith and Leslie.

Those Golden cast members will be mixed into a group of 16 younger bachelor and bachelorettes, who were also previously announced as Day 1 arrivals.

Gerry had eliminated April during the fourth Rose Ceremony of Gerry's The Golden Bachelor season in 2023.

April admitted to Nick Viall on his "The Viall Files" podcast in late 2023 that Gerry was not her guy because she felt ignored and neglected during filming.

"Now, there were times when Gerry and I talked and he just seemed to look right past me," April claimed at the time.

"And as a counselor, I'll tell you the meanest thing you can ever do to any human being is ignore them, and that did hurt my heart."

April elaborated, "I mean, tell me you don't like me, tell me you think I'm a bi-atch, tell me I'm naive or I'm sweet, whatever. Tell me anything, but don't ignore me... I will never ignore anybody."

April also claimed that Gerry didn't get her jokes and she couldn't be her usual fun and playful self around him.

April therefore suggested that she'd get along better with a younger guy because she and Gerry had "very different" lifestyles, hobbies and taste in music.

"There seemed to be an age difference, even though there isn't. I think age is a mental state," April reasoned.

"Even if I don't live young, I like to think I live young... For the most part, I'm out there trying to find my passions in music in life and in dancing, song, and movies."

Even though April felt rejected by Gerry for weeks, she said appearing on The Golden Bachelor made her a "stronger" person.

"Because now I know that I will be more forward in telling people, 'I see you, I know you, you are loved, you are important,'" April explained, later adding, "There's no reason to be nasty or cold or rude or dismissive."

Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season already filmed in Costa Rica.

Jesse Palmer was on location as host, and Wells Adams reprised his role as bartender. In addition, The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown took on a new "Paradise Relations" role in the all-new Champagne Lounge.

Bachelor in Paradise is set to premiere on Monday, July 7 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

