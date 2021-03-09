A Black family moves from North Carolina to Los Angeles in a new trailer for Amazon's upcoming horror anthology series, Them.

Them, from creator and executive producer Little Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe , explores terror in America in the 1950s.

The family moves into an all-white neighborhood during a time known as The Great Migration in the clip.

The family's new home becomes ground zero for malevolent forces that threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Melody Hurd and Ryan Kwanten star. Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, David Matthews and Don Kurt also executive produce.

Them is coming to Amazon Prime Video on April 9. The series is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.