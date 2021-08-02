Thea White, an actress best known for voicing Muriel Bagge on animated kids series Courage the Cowardly Dog, has died at the age of 81.

ADVERTISEMENT

White's brother John Zitner confirmed her death to The Hollywood Reporter. The actress died after complications from surgery related to her battle with liver cancer.

White's nephew Brad Zitzner also confirmed her death on Facebook.

"Sadly we lost our legendary Feefer (the voice of Muriel) on Friday morning after she fought hard with courage to try to beat her liver cancer and to resume life or to die trying. (She ended up with an infection after cutting out the damn cancer)," Brad Zitzner said.

Courage the Cowardly Dog ran for four seasons from 1999 to 2002 on Cartoon Network. The series followed purple dog Courage (voiced by Mart Grabstein) as he saved his owners Muriel and Eustace (voiced by Lionel Wilson and Arthur Anderson) from supernatural forces and other horror-themed enemies.

White also voiced Muriel in short The Fog of Courage and in Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog.

She additionally lent her voice to animated series Pecola and worked as the personal assistant of actress Marlene Dietrich.