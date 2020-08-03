New episodes of The Young and the Restless will begin airing next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBS announced in a press release Monday that the long-running soap opera will return to television Aug. 10.

The series picks up with Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) family being threatened by a secret, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) navigating their new partnership as a scandal brews, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Abby's (Melissa Ordway) rivalry heating up, and Sharon's (Sharon Case) family supporting her amid her cancer battle.

The Aug. 10 episode will center on Lily (Khalil) and Billy (Thompson) as they interview Genoa City residents while celebrating the anniversary of Katherine's dedication at Chancellor Park.

In the Aug. 11 episode, Sharon (Case) struggles with her new normal following her surgery. Billy (Thompson) and Lily (Khalil) disagree at work, and Phyllis (Stafford) has an issue with Abby (Ordway). The episode was filmed prior to the COVID-19 production shutdown.

The Aug. 12 episode will show Victor (Braeden) and Chelsea ( Melissa Claire Egan ) put their differences aside to help Adam (Mark Grossman). Summer (Hunter King) shares her feelings about Nick ( Joshua Morrow ) and Phyllis' (Stafford) reunion, and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) slows down her romance with Nate (Sean Dominic).

In the Aug. 13 episode, Jack (Peter Bergman) strikes a nerve with Victor (Braeden) while giving parenting advice. Adam (Grossman) searches for clues to prove he didn't commit an old crime, while Esther (Kate Linder) helps Kevin (Greg Rikaart) prepare for fatherhood.

The Aug. 14 episode will show Devon (Bryton James) bond with Amanda (Morgan), Nikki's (Scott) attempt to keep the peace in the Newman family backfire, and Jack (Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) being reminded of their family's past.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Young and the Restless resumed filming in mid-July after shutting down production in March due to the pandemic. Fellow CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful began airing new episodes in July.