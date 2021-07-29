Simon Cowell's singing competition series, The X Factor, has been canceled in the U.K. after 17 years and 15 seasons, network ITV has confirmed.

"There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage," a spokesperson for ITV said in a statement.

The X Factor, which first began in 2004, took a break in 2020. The show has spanned 445 episodes and helped form pop groups One Direction and Little Mix.

Cowell created the series and served as a judge alongside Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger and more. Cowell's production company Syco Entertainment and Fremantle's Thames banner produced the program.

Cowell was also involved in a U.S. version of The X Factor, which aired for three seasons on Fox starting in 2011. He will next helm musical quiz show Walk the Line for ITV and streaming platform ITV Hub.

The 61-year-old backed out of judging The X Factor Israel Season 4 in May.