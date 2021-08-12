Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Wonder.

The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the psychological thriller Thursday featuring Florence Pugh as English nurse Lib Wright.

The Wonder is based on the Emma Donoghue novel of the same name. Production on the film is underway in Ireland.

The new movie is set in the Irish Midlands in 1862 and is inspired by the 19th-century phenomenon of the "fasting girls." It follows Anna O'Donnell, an 11-year-old girl who stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well, and Lib, a nurse who is brought to Anna's village to observe.

Sebastian Lelio directed The Wonder, which co-stars Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Ki­la Lord Cassidy, Toby Jones, Ciaran Hinds, Dermot Crowley, Bri­an F. O'Byrne and David Wilmot.

"Bringing the powerful novel The Wonder by Emma Donoghue to the screen not only offers me the chance to portray the collision between reason and faith, individual and community, obedience and rebellion, but also to explore my own interpretation of what a 'period' film can be," Lelio said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled that the magnetic and courageous Florence Pugh will play our fierce female lead."

Donoghue also wrote the novel Room, which was adapted as a 2015 film starring Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay.

The Wonder is the first commission from Fiona Lamptey in the United Kingdom for Netflix's U.K. film slate. The movie will premiere in 2022.

Pugh is known for the films Midsommar, Little Women and Black Widow.