The Woman King, a new film starring and produced by Viola Davis, will have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers confirmed Tuesday that the historical epic will screen at the 47th annual festival in September.

This year's festival will be an in-person event that runs Sept. 8-18 in Toronto, Canada.

The Woman King is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, The Secret Life of Bees, The Old Guard). Prince-Bythewood and Dana Stevens co-wrote the script based on a story by Maria Bello.

The film explores the story of the Agojie, an all-female unit of warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. Davis plays General Nanisca, with Thuso Mbedu as the ambitious recruit Nawi.

Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and John Boyega also star.

The Woman King opens in theaters Sept. 16.

TIFF previously announced that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story, Brother, On the Come Up, and Bros will screen at this year's festival.