'The Woman in the Window,' starring Amy Adams, coming to Netflix in May
UPI News Service, 03/04/2021
The Woman in the Window, a new film starring Amy Adams, is coming to Netflix in May.
The streaming service shared a premiere date, May 14, and a short teaser for the movie Thursday.
In the teaser, Adams is seen turning a camera around to face outside. She then peers behind the lens.
The Woman in the Window is based on the novel of the same name by A.J. Finn, the pen name of Daniel Mallory. The story centers on Dr. Anna Fox, an agoraphobic psychologist who suspects foul play when her neighbor disappears.
