The Woman in the Window, a new film starring Amy Adams, is coming to Netflix in May.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, May 14, and a short teaser for the movie Thursday.

In the teaser, Adams is seen turning a camera around to face outside. She then peers behind the lens.

The Woman in the Window is based on the novel of the same name by A.J. Finn, the pen name of Daniel Mallory. The story centers on Dr. Anna Fox, an agoraphobic psychologist who suspects foul play when her neighbor disappears.

The new film is written by Tracy Letts and directed by Joe Wright (Atonement). Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Julianne Moore co-star.

Wright said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he was interested in how the story explores perceived reality versus truth.

"I'm also interested in, and always have been, in the blurring between subjective and objective reality, truth and lies, and the lies we tell ourselves and how we create our own reality," he said.