Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser for the dark comedy series Wednesday featuring Kristen Bell as Anna, a heartbroken woman who drowns her sorrows with wine.

The preview shows Anna (Bell) find hope after a handsome man (Tom Riley) and his daughter move in across the street. Anna then witnesses a murder but people cast their doubts about her story.

The Woman in the House hails from Gloria Sanchez Productions and is created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf, who serve as co-showrunners. Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig and Christina Anthony also star.

The Woman in the House premieres Jan. 28, 2022, on Netflix.

Bell is known for the series Veronica Mars and The Good Place and for voicing Princess Anna in the Frozen movies.