The Weeknd's After Hours is the No. 1 album in the United States for second, consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is 5 Seconds of Summer's Calm, followed by Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake at No. 3, Dua Lipa 's Future Nostaligia at No. 4 and Pearl Jam's Gigaton at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 6, Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG at No. 7, PARTYNEXTDOOR's PARTYMOBILE at No. 8, Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial at No. 9 and Joyner Lucas' ADHD at No. 10.