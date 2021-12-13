Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Witcher Season 2.

The streaming service shared photos for the season Monday featuring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Freya Allan as Princess Ciri.

The photos highlight Geralt's horse Roach. One photo shows Geralt (Cavill) and Ciri (Allan) mounted on Roach in a snowy landscape, while another shows Geralt leading Roach and Ciri through the mist.

Netflix shared a teaser for the season Sunday that shows Ciri fighting through her training.

Netflix previously shared character posters for the season, including a poster of Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg.

Season 2 will follow Geralt as he escorts Ciri to Kaer Morhen, an old keep of the witchers.

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapowski book series of the same name, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. Season 2 premieres Friday on Netflix.

Netflix renewed The Witcher for Season 3 in September.