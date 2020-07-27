Netflix is developing a prequel series to The Witcher.

The streaming service announced plans Monday for The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new live-action limited series set in The Witcher universe.

Blood Origin takes place 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher. The six-part series explores the origins of the very first Witcher and the events that led to the "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one.

The Witcher writer Declan de Barra will serve as showrunner and co-executive produce with The Witcher series creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

"This has been the toughest secret to keep! I've always wanted to dive deeper into the myth and lore of the Continent, and now fans will have a chance to explore it with @declandebarra in a prequel series, THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN. Elves, enemies, and the end, oh my," Hissrich tweeted Monday.

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series of the same name. The TV series stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter known as a Witcher.

Blood Origin will film in the U.K. Sapowski will serve as creative consultant on the series, with Jason Brown, Sean Daniel, Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko as executive producers.

"As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin," de Barra said in a statement. "The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher."

The Witcher premiered on Netflix in December and will resume filming Season 2 in August.