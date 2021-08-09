'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' trailer teases Vesemir's origins
UPI News Service, 08/09/2021
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Monday featuring Theo James as the voice of Vesemir, a witcher and the mentor of Geralt of Rivia.
Nightmare of the Wolf is a spinoff of the live-action Netflix series The Witcher starring Henry Cavill as Geralt. The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series, which was previously adapted as a series of video games.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.