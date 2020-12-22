'The Witcher': Netflix shares first page from Season 2 script
UPI News Service, 12/22/2020
Netflix is teasing The Witcher Season 2.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared the first page from the Season 2 script Tuesday on Twitter.
In the script, a merchant and his family encounter a monster after coming across an abandoned village. The merchant and his wife are attacked, leaving their daughter, Kira, screaming for help as she runs toward a mansion with a single light inside.
The script also features a voiceover from Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), who questions his destiny as the scene with the merchant plays out.
"You dogged my every footstep. But struck down others I passed on my way. Why?" Geralt asks.
"I was meant to end up alone, wasn't I? So I would finally begin to be afraid?" he later questions.
The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski books series, which was previously adapted as a video game series. The TV series is created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and co-stars Freya Allen as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Joey Batey as Jaskier.
Netflix previously released Season 2 photos of Geralt wearing new armor and Yennifer in chains.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
The Witcher premiered on Netflix in December 2019. The show resumed production on Season 2 in August after shutting down to COVID-19 but temporarily halted again in November after several people on set tested positive for COVID-19.
Netflix is also developing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a live-action prequel series to The Witcher, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated movie. The company shared a logo for Nightmare of the Wolf on Monday.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.