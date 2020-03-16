Production on Season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher has been delayed amid COVID-19 concerns.

The fantasy drama series will have its production halted for two weeks. The Witcher, made by Netflix, is filmed at Arborfield Studios in England.

Netflix will continue to pay the production crew while filming is suspended.

The Witcher is based on Andrzej Sapowski book series of the same name which was also previously adapted into a popular video game series. Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri.

Marvel also also paused production on it's slate of upcoming Marvel television shows that will appear on the Disney+ streaming service. This includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider stars Anthony Mackie 's Falcon as he becomes the new Captain America following Avengers: Endgame. Sebastian Stan as Winter Solider also stars. The show was filmed in Atlanta and Prague.

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision as the pair attempt to live a normal life together. Loki will once again feature Tom Hiddleston as the title character following Avengers: Endgame.

COVID-19 has also affected the production of DC's The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and the third Jurassic World film Jurassic World: Dominion starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The 40th annual Razzie Awards, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the Tribeca, PaleyFest, Coachella and South by Southwest festivals have also been canceled.