'The Witcher,' Marvel TV shows halt production amid COVID-19
UPI News Service, 03/16/2020
Production on Season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher has been delayed amid COVID-19 concerns.
ADVERTISEMENT
The fantasy drama series will have its production halted for two weeks. The Witcher, made by Netflix, is filmed at Arborfield Studios in England.
Netflix will continue to pay the production crew while filming is suspended.
The Witcher is based on Andrzej Sapowski book series of the same name which was also previously adapted into a popular video game series. Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri.
Marvel also also paused production on it's slate of upcoming Marvel television shows that will appear on the Disney+ streaming service. This includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki.
The Falcon and the Winter Solider stars Anthony Mackie's Falcon as he becomes the new Captain America following Avengers: Endgame. Sebastian Stan as Winter Solider also stars. The show was filmed in Atlanta and Prague.
WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision as the pair attempt to live a normal life together. Loki will once again feature Tom Hiddleston as the title character following Avengers: Endgame.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.