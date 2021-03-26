Laurence O'Fuarain has joined the cast of the Netflix series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix confirmed Friday that O'Fuarain will have a leading role in the new fantasy series.

O'Fuarain will play Fjall, a warrior on a quest for redemption.

"Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him," Netflix tweeted.

Blood Origin is a prequel series to The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allen. The new show takes place 1,200 years before The Witcher and explores the events that led to the "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one.

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski series of books, which were previously adapted as a video game series.

O'Fuarain joins previously announced star Jodie Turner-Smith, who will play Eile, an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess who leaves her clan to live as a nomadic musician.

Declan de Barra will serve as showrunner and executive producer for Blood Origin, with Sapkowski to serve as a creative consultant. The Witcher series creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will executive produce.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

O'Fuarain has appeared in episodes of Game of Thrones, Into the Badlands and Vikings.