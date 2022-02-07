The Who to launch 'The Who Hits Back' tour in April
UPI News Service, 02/07/2022
The Who are going on tour in 2022.
The British rock band shared plans Monday for The Who Hits Back, a new North American tour.
The first leg of the tour begins April 22 in Hollywood, Fla., and ends May 28 in Bethel, N.Y.
The Who will resume the tour Oct. 2 in Toronto, Canada, and bring the venture to a close Nov. 5 in Las Vegas.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
"Pete and I said we'd be back, but we didn't think we'd have to wait for two years for the privilege," frontman Roger Daltrey said in a statement. "This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around."
"So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together -- the band, the crew and the fans. We're gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got," he added.
Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend will be joined by guitarist Simon Townshend, keyboardists Loren Gold and Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey, backing vocalist Billy Nicholls, orchestra conductor Keith Kevenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.
Here's the full dates for The Who Hits Back tour:
April 22 -- Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live
April 24 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
April 27 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
April 30 -- New Orleans at New Orleans Jazz Festival
May 3 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody Center ATX
May 5 -- Dallas at American Airlines Center
May 8 -- The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 10 -- Oklahoma City at Paycom Center
May 13 -- Memphis at FedEx Forum
May 15 -- Cincinnati at TQL Stadium
May 18 -- Boston at TD Garden
May 20 -- Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center
May 23 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
May 26 -- New York at Madison Square Garden
May 28 -- Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center of the Arts
