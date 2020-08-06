The Who announced on Thursday a new concert series on YouTube that will feature live and rare performances.The series, titled Join Together @ Home, will premiere on The Who's official YouTube channel Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT.New episodes will arrive every Saturday for six weeks. Join Together @ Home will help benefit Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America."Special chance to see some very rare clips of a gig that even I hadn't seen. I think I was there," Who member Roger Daltrey said on Twitter while announcing the series.The Who released their latest album titled WHO in December. The release included the single "Ball and Chain."