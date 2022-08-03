The White Lotus will return for a second season in the fall.

Variety reported Wednesday that Season 2 of the comedy-drama series will premiere in October.

HBO confirmed by re-tweeting the news.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White. The first season premiered in July 2021 and followed the guests and staff at the fictional White Lotus resort in Hawaii.

Season 2 will take place at a White Lotus location in Sicily, Italy.

An HBO teaser released in July confirmed that Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries will return as their characters, Tanya McQuoid and Greg.

The pair join new cast members F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall.

The first season of The White Lotus is nominated for several awards at the Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.