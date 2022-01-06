Michael Imperioli has joined the cast of The White Lotus.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Imperioli, 55, will star in Season 2 of the HBO series.

Imperioli will play the lead role of Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling with his elderly father and recent college graduate son.

Season 2 will feature a new cast, although Jennifer Coolidge, who played Tanya McQuoid in Season 1, is expected to return.

The first season followed the staff and guests at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second season will follow a new group of people at another White Lotus location.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White.

Imperioli confirmed his casting in an Instagram post Wednesday, tagging White and Coolidge.

"Very excited to be joining Mike White and team!" he wrote.

Imperioli is best known for playing Christopher Moltisanti on the HBO series The Sopranos. His most recent TV role was Rick Sellitto on the NBC series Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.