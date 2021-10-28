Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new series The Wheel of Time.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the fantasy series Wednesday featuring Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful group of women who can use magic.

The preview shows Moiraine (Pike) lead five young people, Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), Mat Cauthon (Barney Harris), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), Egwene al'Vere (Madeleine Madden) and Nyanaeve al'Meara (Zoe Robins) on a dangerous journey to stop the Dark One.

Moiraine believes that one of the young people is the Dragon Reborn and the key to saving humanity.

Amazon also released a "360 experience" version of the trailer.

The Wheel of Time is based on the Robert Jordan book series of the same name. The book series consists of 14 novels and has sold more than 90 million copies worldwide.

Amazon renewed The Wheel of Time for Season 2 in May. The studio released a teaser for the show in September.

The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time will premiere Nov. 19, with new episodes to follow Fridays.