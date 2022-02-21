The Weeknd has a new special coming to Amazon Prime Video.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the live music special The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience on Monday.

The video shows an aged version of The Weeknd walk down the street at night to a mysterious building. Upon entering, The Weeknd is seen looking into a spotlight before fainting.

The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience is described as an immersive theatrical performance event that "will envelope audiences in its unnerving and moody world."

"Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM -- a purgatory underworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club," The Weekend said in a statement. "I'm ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate TV special I've ever done."

The Weeknd created the special with La Mar C. Taylor and Micah Bickham, who also serves as director. The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

Dawn FM is the title of The Weeknd's fifth studio album, released in January. The album features the singles "Take My Breath," "Sacrifice" and "Out of Time."