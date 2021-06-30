The Weeknd is teaming up with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson on a new HBO series.

Variety reported Tuesday that The Weeknd will star in, co-write and produce The Idol, a drama series he co-created with Levinson and Reza Fahim.

Deadline confirmed the news.

The Idol follows a female pop singer who develops a romance with a Los Angeles club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.

Joshua Epstein will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer on the series, with Mary Law to write and co-executive produce. Kevin Turen and Aaron L. Gilbert will also serve as executive producers.

The Weeknd is a singer and actor who previously wrote and starred in a 2020 episode of the TBS animated series American Dad. He also played a version of himself in the critically-acclaimed 2019 film Uncut Gems.

The Weeknd released his fourth studio album, After Hours, in March 2020.

Levinson's Euphoria premiered on HBO in 2019 and has yet to set a Season 2 premiere date. The teen drama stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi and Barbie Ferreira.