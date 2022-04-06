The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia replace Kanye West at Coachella
UPI News Service, 04/06/2022
The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia have been set as the Sunday night headliners in place of Kanye West at the 2022 Coachella Music Festival.
The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia will be taking the stage at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, Calif. on April 17 and 24.
Coachella will be held April 15-17 and then April 22-24. Billie Eillish and Harry Styles are also headlining the event.
West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, was originally slated to headline Coachella until reports surfaced recently that he had dropped out of the event. Travis Scott was also reported to join West onstage and will no longer appear as well.
West's exit comes after the rapper came under fire for lashing out against his ex Kim Kardashian, her new boyfriend Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah on social media. West was recently barred from the Grammys, which Noah hosted.
