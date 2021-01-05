The Weeknd is back with a new music video.

The 30-year-old singer released a video for his song "Save Your Tears" on Tuesday.

The "Save Your Tears" video shows The Weeknd performing for masked guests before being confronted by a woman with a gun. He holds the gun up to his head before ending his performance.

The video makes The Weeknd look as if he's gotten extreme plastic surgery. In recent music videos, his character was decapitated, then had his head attached to another person's body and reanimated. The Weeknd then performed while wearing bandages.

"Save Your Tears" appears on The Weeknd's album After Hours, released in March. The album also features the singles "Heartless," "Blinding Lights" and "In Your Eyes."

The Weeknd released a new version of his song "Blinding Lights" with Rosali­a in December.

The Weeknd and After Hours weren't among the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards, announced in November. The Weeknd appeared to address the snub on Twitter.

"The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency," the singer tweeted.