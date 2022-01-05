The Weeknd is gearing up for the release of his fifth studio album.
The 31-year-old singer shared a track list and new teaser for the album, Dawn FM, on Wednesday.
Dawn FM will feature 16 tracks: "Dawn FM," "Gasoline," "How Do I Make You Love Me?," "Take My Breath," "Sacrifice," "A Tale by Quincy," "Out of Time," "Here We Go... Again," "Best Friends," "Is There Someone Else?," "Starry Eyes," "Every Angel is Terrifying," "Don't Break My Heart," "I Heard You're Married," "Less Than Zero" and "Phantom Regret by Jim."
