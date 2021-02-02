The Weeknd looks back on his career in a new teaser for Super Bowl LV.

Pepsi released an ad Tuesday to promote the singer's upcoming Super Bowl LV halftime performance.

"we're so close... #SuperBowlWeeknd," The Weeknd wrote on Instagram.

The video, titled "The Walk," shows The Weekend walking down a tunnel toward the halftime stage as videos from his career play on the walls. The clip is narrated by The Weeknd's creative director La Mar Taylor.

"Our stories are a lifetime in the making. We give to the world and the world gives back," Taylor says. "What we create changes us. Every performance a new chapter. Every stage a new beginning."

Super Bowl executive producer Jesse Collins recently told Entertainment Tonight that The Weeknd will perform his halftime show set live.

"He's got monster hits, and he really worked hard to make sure that they are presented in a way, in a Super Bowl halftime format, in a live way that's never been done before," Collins said.

Super Bowl LV will take place Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Amanda Gorman will recite a poem during the pregame show.

