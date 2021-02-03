The Weeknd has rescheduled his After Hours tour for 2022.

The 30-year-old singer announced new dates for the world tour in a press release Wednesday ahead of his Super Bowl LV halftime show performance.

The Weeknd will kick off the 104-date tour Jan. 14 in Vancouver, B.C. The singer will perform in such cities as Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Paris and Berlin before completing the tour Nov. 16 in London.

The North American leg of the After Hours tour was originally to take place in 2020 but was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Weeknd has rescheduled the postponed shows and added nearly a dozen new dates.

In addition, The Weeknd announced The Highlights collection, an album the singer curated for the Super Bowl. The album features 18 songs that provide "a new listener a rich foray" into The Weeknd's "best and favorite work."

The new tour is in support of After Hours, The Weeknd 's fourth studio album, released in March 2020. The album features the singles "Heartless," "Blinding Lights," "In Your Eyes" and "Save Your Tears."

The Weeknd will perform Sunday at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla. Pepsi shared a teaser for the performance Tuesday that shows the singer revisiting moments from his career.

Here are the North American dates for The Weeknd's After Hours tour:

Jan. 14, 2022: Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Jan. 15: Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Jan. 17: Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Jan. 19: Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

Jan. 21: St. Paul, Minn. - Xcel Energy Center

Jan. 23: Chicago, Ill. - United Center

Jan. 24: Chicago, Ill. - United Center

Jan. 26: Milwaukee, Wisc. - Fiserv Forum

Jan. 27: Detroit, Mich. - Little Caesars Arena

Jan. 29: Pittsburgh, Pa. - PPG Paints Arena

Jan. 30: Cleveland, Ohio - Rocket Mortgage Field House

Feb. 1: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 2: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 3: Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

Feb. 5: Newark, N.J. - Prudential Center

Feb. 6: Uncasville, Conn. - Mohegan Sun

Feb. 8: Boston, Mass. - TD Garden

Feb. 9: Boston, Mass. - TD Garden

Feb. 11: Brooklyn, N.Y. - Barclays Center

Feb 12: Brooklyn, N.Y. - Barclays Center

Feb. 13: Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

Feb. 15: Charlotte, N.C. - Spectrum Center

Feb. 16: Nashville, Tenn. - Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 19: Kansas City, Mo. - T-Mobile Center

Feb. 20: Tulsa, Okla. - BOK Center

Feb. 22: New Orleans, La. - Smoothie King Center

Feb. 24: Houston, Texas - Toyota Center

Feb. 25: Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center

Feb. 27: Denver, Colo. - Ball Arena

March 1: Salt Lake City, Utah - Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 3: Portland, Ore. - Moda Center

March 4: Seattle, Wash. - Climate Pledge Arena

March 6: Sacramento, Calif. - Golden 1 Center

March 8: Oakland, Cali. - Oakland Arena

March 9: San Jose, Calif. - SAP Center

March 11: Los Angeles, Calif. - The Forum

March 13: San Diego, Calif. - Pechanga Arena

March 15: Anaheim, Calif. - Honda Center

March 16: Anaheim, Calif. - Honda Center

March 18: Los Angeles, Calif. - Staples Center

March 19: Los Angeles, Calif. - Staples Center

March 20: Los Angeles, Calif. - Staples Center

March 22: Glendale, Ariz. - Gila River Arena

March 25: Ft. Worth, Texas - Dickies Arena

March 28: Orlando, Fla. - Amway Center

March 29: Miami, Fla. - AmericanAirlines Arena

March 30: Miami, Fla. - AmericanAirlines Arena

April 1: Atlanta, Ga., State Farm Arena

April 3: Philadelphia, Pa. - Wells Fargo Center

April 4: New York, N.Y. - Madison Square Garden

April 5: New York, N.Y. - Madison Square Garden

April 7: Elmont, N.Y. - UBS Arena

April 8: Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

April 10: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

April 11: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

April 14: St. Louis, Mo. - Enterprise Center

April 16: Omaha, Neb. - CHI Health Center Omaha

April 18: Austin, Texas - Moody Center

April 19: San Antonio, Texas - AT&T Center

April 23: Las Vegas, Nev. - T-Mobile Arena

April 24: Phoenix, Ariz. - Phoenix Suns Arena

April 27: Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

April 30: Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Arena

May 1: Tacoma, Wash. - Tacoma Dome