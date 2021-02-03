The Weeknd reschedules 'After Hours' tour for 2022
UPI News Service, 02/03/2021
The Weeknd has rescheduled his After Hours tour for 2022.
The 30-year-old singer announced new dates for the world tour in a press release Wednesday ahead of his Super Bowl LV halftime show performance.
The Weeknd will kick off the 104-date tour Jan. 14 in Vancouver, B.C. The singer will perform in such cities as Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Paris and Berlin before completing the tour Nov. 16 in London.
The North American leg of the After Hours tour was originally to take place in 2020 but was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Weeknd has rescheduled the postponed shows and added nearly a dozen new dates.
In addition, The Weeknd announced The Highlights collection, an album the singer curated for the Super Bowl. The album features 18 songs that provide "a new listener a rich foray" into The Weeknd's "best and favorite work."
The new tour is in support of After Hours, The Weeknd's fourth studio album, released in March 2020. The album features the singles "Heartless," "Blinding Lights," "In Your Eyes" and "Save Your Tears."
The Weeknd will perform Sunday at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla. Pepsi shared a teaser for the performance Tuesday that shows the singer revisiting moments from his career.
Here are the North American dates for The Weeknd's After Hours tour:
Jan. 14, 2022: Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Jan. 15: Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Jan. 17: Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Jan. 19: Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place
Jan. 21: St. Paul, Minn. - Xcel Energy Center
Jan. 23: Chicago, Ill. - United Center
Jan. 24: Chicago, Ill. - United Center
Jan. 26: Milwaukee, Wisc. - Fiserv Forum
Jan. 27: Detroit, Mich. - Little Caesars Arena
Jan. 29: Pittsburgh, Pa. - PPG Paints Arena
Jan. 30: Cleveland, Ohio - Rocket Mortgage Field House
Feb. 1: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Feb. 2: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Feb. 3: Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
Feb. 5: Newark, N.J. - Prudential Center
Feb. 6: Uncasville, Conn. - Mohegan Sun
Feb. 8: Boston, Mass. - TD Garden
Feb. 9: Boston, Mass. - TD Garden
Feb. 11: Brooklyn, N.Y. - Barclays Center
Feb 12: Brooklyn, N.Y. - Barclays Center
Feb. 13: Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
Feb. 15: Charlotte, N.C. - Spectrum Center
Feb. 16: Nashville, Tenn. - Bridgestone Arena
Feb. 19: Kansas City, Mo. - T-Mobile Center
Feb. 20: Tulsa, Okla. - BOK Center
Feb. 22: New Orleans, La. - Smoothie King Center
Feb. 24: Houston, Texas - Toyota Center
Feb. 25: Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center
Feb. 27: Denver, Colo. - Ball Arena
March 1: Salt Lake City, Utah - Vivint Smart Home Arena
