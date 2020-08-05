The Weeknd will release a song with late rapper Juice Wrld on Thursday.

The Weeknd , 30, teased the posthumous collaboration with Juice Wrld in an Instagram post Tuesday.

The Weeknd shared a photo of Juice Wrld smoking and used their nicknames in the caption. XO refers to The Weeknd's record label, while 999 is a symbolic number Juice Wrld used during his career.

"XO + 999 Thursday Night," The Weekend wrote.

The Weeknd also re-posted an old tweet from Juice Wrld on Instagram Stories.

"Me and The Weeknd would make a diamond record..." Juice Wrld wrote in September.

Juice Wrld died of an accidental drug overdose at age 21 in December. His family released the posthumous album Legends Never Die in July, which features collaborations with Halsey, Marshmello and other artists.

"man, juice n I rode one of the best moments of my career together. we had so many more songs to make w eachother. means the world to me I could be on this record. as friend and FAN," Halsey tweeted ahead of the album's release.

